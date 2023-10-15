Home » Too few blood donations: Clinics in Rostock and Greifswald sound the alarm | > – News
Too few blood donations: Clinics in Rostock and Greifswald sound the alarm

As of: October 14, 2023 2:55 p.m

The blood donation services of the two university hospitals in Greifswald and Rostock are urgently looking for donors. Currently more blood is needed than is donated locally.

The situation in Greifswald is very serious. The supplies are barely enough for a day, says Ulf Alpen, blood donation spokesman on NDR 1 Radio MV. There is currently a lot of surgery going on. There have also been some major emergencies in recent weeks that required a lot of blood. Therefore, urgently planned operations are currently uncertain. Since the beginning of October, 400 people have donated blood – but 550 cans of blood have been needed in the same period.

Age limit lifted

The missing quantity could always be purchased. However, this is currently hardly possible because the situation is tense at all blood donation services in Germany. The university clinic points out that age restrictions have recently been lifted and only the physical health of donors counts. This means older people could also donate, even if they take blood pressure tablets.

Currently supplies only last for two to three days. Normally, reserves should be available for five to six days. more

According to the Greifswald University Medical Center, the blood supplies there only last for a maximum of two days. more

