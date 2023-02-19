The Colombian singer Tostao has been a trend in recent days, after he showed his new girlfriend on his social networks, which confirmed the rumors of his separation with Goyo. At the beginning of the year 2022, indications began to be given that the love between the members of ChocQuibTown – which began in 1995 – had ended, but the couple decided to stay out of the subject.

Now, after confirming that the Chocoano singer has a new partner, bad comments and criticism rained down on him, assuming the worst of him on social networks. That is why after the wave of reactions that Tostao’s new relationship generated, the artist decided to defend himself and announce that he separated from Goyo more than a year ago.

“I separated from my wife by mutual agreement, 14 months have passed,” the artist whose first name is Carlos Yahanny Valencia Ortiz began by revealing. Tostao added that only the people closest to him found out at the time and were there to support him, for which he claimed that Internet users were “inventing stories” about a process they did not know about.

Tostao’s claim arises after gossip accounts and Internet users went to investigate the life of Guigliola Valencia Castillo, the singer’s new girlfriend, and discovered that a few years ago the woman was close to Goyo. “Only my friends were around when the pineapple wasn’t so sweet. Now that I smile, you make up stories and treat me the worst, ”he added.

In addition, the artist questioned those people who criticize him “where were they when I went through the sour?”, anticipating that the separation process with his colleague, with whom he also shares work in the ChocQuibTown group, was not easy at all.

To end the topic, the singer concluded his post with an important piece of advice to netizens who have been criticizing his new love relationship, “Life is short, live it.” In other publications, Tostao was referring to the expression of “closing cycles” and pointed out that everyone could live their process, “but don’t mess with others.”

Tostao’s new girlfriend and her relationship with Goyo

The rumors of the separation between Goyo and Tostao had not been confirmed as both have continued working with Slow in the musical project that made them known nationally and internationally, ChocQuibTown; although it is true that during the last year the three have been more focused on their projects as soloists.

About Guigliola Valencia Castillo it is known that she is a dentist, according to the description of her Instagram profile that remains private. However, gossip portals have found in the profile of Tostao’s new partner images dating from several years ago, when Tostao and Goyo were a couple, and she had a friendly relationship with the singer.

The entertainment portal Rechismes was in charge of revealing that the two women seem to have been good friends in the past, which sparked criticism against the dentist in the publication, pointing out that she had violated a “code between women”.

“Girls there are codes, the husbands and the exes of the friends never and never”; “Right now Goyo must feel worse for the betrayal of her best friend”; “I prefer a declared enemy than a false friend”; “Those friends who after leaving the cockroach are with them is because that taste came from behind,” reads some of the comments.

However, there are also people who defend Tostao’s new relationship, pointing out that he has the right to rebuild his love life with whoever he wants. “So, because she was known to Goyo, Tostao couldn’t rebuild her life with her? Don’t be ignorant”; “Civilized people, those who are surprised are those who do not know how to end a relationship if it is not with shit and drama”; “It’s called maturity, turn the page.” with Infobae

Related