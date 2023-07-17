Home » Tourism in El Salvador generates $1.6 million in foreign currency so far this year
News

Tourism in El Salvador generates $1.6 million in foreign currency so far this year

by admin
Tourism in El Salvador generates $1.6 million in foreign currency so far this year

El Salvador has received a total of $1.6 million in foreign currency this year, as a result of the growth of tourism in the country, which has exceeded the expectations set by the authorities of the Ministry of Tourism.

“We had projected to receive 2.9 million international visitors for the full year, that is, we expected 1.4 million in the middle of the year, but we have exceeded that figure with 1.6 million visitors. This represents income in foreign currency worth $1.6 billion, which is the economic effect we were looking for,” explained the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez. In addition, she highlighted that this positive boost in the tourism sector will contribute to the creation of 300,000 jobs by the end of the year.

The renowned business and finance magazine, Forbes, has recognized the high levels of tourist flow and profitability that El Salvador generates in this sector, being one of the main tourist destinations in Latin America and one of the most resilient countries after the pandemic. by COVID-19.

See also  Shadab's hundred wickets, Afghanistan could not whitewash

You may also like

Pink Monday: Wedding at the Düsseldorf Rheinkirmes –...

Opening of the symposium on forensic medicine to...

Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at...

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy