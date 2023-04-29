Tourist rental, everything you need to know for a successful investment in the short-term rental sector — idealista/news

Welcome to this tourist rental guide. If you are looking for useful and detailed information on this increasingly popular form of investment, you are in the right place. The tourist lease or tourist rental concerns the sector of the rental of holiday homes and apartments for short periods, a constantly growing phenomenon thanks to platforms such as Airbnb and Booking. In the course of our investigation, we will explore the different facets of this phenomenon, from the legislation to the contractual peculiarities, up to the fiscal and practical obligations necessary to better manage your business.

Follow us in this interesting overview of tourist rentals, and find out everything you need to know to successfully enter the world of short-term rentals.

What is the Tourist Lease Agreement?

Let’s start by understanding what is the tourist lease a particular type of lease which has the main objective of satisfying temporary housing needs for tourism purposes.

It is a document that belongs to the world of tourist rentals, it is a consensual agreement between two parties: the landlord, or the owner or manager of the property, and the tenant, the tourist who uses the accommodation for a limited period of time .

The tourist rental is becoming an increasingly widespread and appreciated investment, thanks also to the use of online platforms for tourist rentals such as Airbnb, Booking, Rentalia, Vrbo.

Through these platforms, it is possible to make available to users a wide variety of properties, such as apartments, villas and holiday homes, for short stays or for longer periods, depending on the needs of the tourist or the worker on the move.

How does the tourist rental work?

To better understand how the tourist lease worksit is important to consider some key aspects that characterize this type of tourist rental.

The tourist rental process mainly involves two subjects: the owner or manager of the property, who makes the accommodation available, and the tourist or business traveller, who rents it for a limited period of time.

One of the main characteristics of the tourist rental is its flexibility. Thanks to booking platforms, also called OTAs, such as Airbnb and Booking, the owner can freely decide the period of availability of the property, the price and the conditions of tourist rental, while the tourist can choose from a wide range of solutions housing according to your needs and preferences.

Here are some key points to consider:

Choice of property: the owner must ensure that the property is suitable for tourist use, ensuring cleanliness, comfort and adequate equipment.

By following these guidelines, the rental or tourist rental it can prove to be an advantageous and rewarding investment opportunity, capable of generating attractive returns in the short and long term.

The law of tourist rentals

To properly handle a tourist rental, it is essential to know the legislation in force. Laws and regulations regarding tourist rentals can vary regionally, so it is important to inform yourself about the specific regulations of the region in which the property is located.

However, there are some general principles to keep in mind:

Requirements for tourist locations: to be considered as such, lease agreements must relate to residential properties and have a duration of no more than 30 days.

to be considered as such, lease agreements must relate to residential properties and have a duration of no more than 30 days. Registration and identification code: properties intended for tourist rentals must be equipped with a Recognition Identification Code (CIR), issued by the Region and by the Municipality in which the property is located. This code must always be visible and updated, even on online booking portals.

properties intended for tourist rentals must be equipped with a Recognition Identification Code (CIR), issued by the Region and by the Municipality in which the property is located. This code must always be visible and updated, even on online booking portals. Communication with the authorities: the managers of the accommodation facilities must communicate the guests’ data to the Police Headquarters within 24 hours of arrival, through the portal lodged on the State Police website.

The regional regulations they may include additional requirements and obligations based on the characteristics of the structure and the services offered. For example, certain facilities and services may be required such as the supply of linen, the periodic and final cleaning service, or the breakfast service. Furthermore, distinctions could be established between the various types of accommodation facilities, including tourist locations.

To ensure compliance and the success of your tourist rental business, it is advisable to thoroughly inform yourself about the applicable laws and regulations in your region and follow the guidelines established by the competent authorities.

What is the difference between a tourist rental and a holiday home?

The terms are often confused tourist rental e holiday home, but it is important to clarify that there are differences between the two types of accommodation in the world of tourist rentals. Both solutions offer an alternative to hotels and bed & breakfasts for those looking for a temporary stay, but have different characteristics and requirements.

The tourist rental it is a short-term rental contract, usually not exceeding 30 days. The landlord grants the tourist a personal right to use the property for a limited period and in exchange for a cash consideration. The legislation on tourist rentals varies on a regional level and provides for specific requirements based on the characteristics of the property and the services offered.

The holiday home, on the other hand, is a type of tourist reception, managed by a company or a private individual that offers hospitality services, and can also have a seasonal duration, therefore exceeding 30 days. This type of accommodation structure differs from the tourist rental mainly for the services offered, the duration and the entrepreneurial management.

Some vacation rental features may include:

Additional services: such as the supply of linen, cleaning service and periodic linen change, breakfast service and assistance to tourists in purchasing tickets for local attractions.

In summary, while the tourist lease is a temporary, short-term tourist rental contract, which can also be carried out by a private individual with a single structure, the holiday home is an accommodation structure managed in an entrepreneurial way, with a greater offer of services, duration and various regulatory obligations.

We can also say that getting to manage a certain amount of holiday homes is the goal of those who start out by managing a single tourist rental, who will therefore try to grow their business and gradually acquire more and more properties and obtain more and more earnings. .

How to open a tourist rental

Opening a tourist rental can be aexcellent opportunity to make the most of a property and generate extra income. To do this, it is important to follow a series of steps and respect i requirements required by local legislation. Below, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to start this type of business properly and safely.

First, it is essential to verify that theproperty is suitable to be used as a tourist rental. You must ensure that it complies with the requirements of safety, hygiene and comfort, as well as complying with any condominium regulations or planning restrictions.

Once the suitability of the property has been verified, you can proceed with the following steps:

Registration with the Municipality: a communication must be presented to the Municipality in which the property is located, indicating the intention to start a tourist rental business. Registration can vary from municipality to municipality, so it is important to inform yourself about local procedures.

a communication must be presented to the Municipality in which the property is located, indicating the intention to start a tourist rental business. Registration can vary from municipality to municipality, so it is important to inform yourself about local procedures. Opening the VAT number: if you manage more than 4 apartments in a year, you need to open a VAT number and register as a sole proprietorship or company.

if you manage more than 4 apartments in a year, you need to open a VAT number and register as a sole proprietorship or company. Drafting of the lease agreement: it is important to prepare an adequate tourist lease contract, which respects the regional and local regulations on the subject, and which protects both the landlord and the tenant.

it is important to prepare an adequate tourist lease contract, which respects the regional and local regulations on the subject, and which protects both the landlord and the tenant. Insurance: it is advisable to take out insurance that covers any damage to the property or civil liability towards third parties.

it is advisable to take out insurance that covers any damage to the property or civil liability towards third parties. Communication to guests: guests must be informed of the rules of the house, the services offered and the rules of conduct to follow during their stay.

Once these steps are complete, you can start promoting your vacation rental on specialized online platformswebsites and social media.

Remember to pay special attention to presentation of the propertyphotographs and description, to attract a greater number of tourists and ensure a satisfactory stay experience.

With this one of ours tourist rental guide, we hope we have provided useful and detailed information to help you better understand this type of rental and how to manage it correctly. We explored various aspects, including the legislation, the differences between a holiday rental and a holiday home, and how to open a holiday rental by following the correct procedures.

Always remember to inform yourself about local laws and regulations to ensure proper and compliant management of your holiday rental. Furthermore, it pays special attention to the guest experience, providing a comfortable, safe and welcoming environment. In this way, you will be able to guarantee the success of your business and contribute to making the stay of tourists a pleasant and unforgettable experience.

Good luck with your vacation rental adventure!