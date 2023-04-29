Oleggio (Novara), 46, dies stabbed during a dispute

ansa In Oleggio (Novara) a 46-year-old was stabbed to death during a dispute: the carabinieri arrested a 65-year-old for the crime. The victim lived in Castelletto sopra Ticino, another town in the province of Novara, while the murderer, who has a criminal record, in Oleggio. According to investigators, it is possible that the 45-year-old tried to defend his daughter, a young woman, from the harassment of the 65-year-old, but other leads are not excluded.

The investigation revolves around the world of drugs: approximately 80 grams of cocaine was found in the 65-year-old’s apartment. According to the investigators, who still have to clarify many aspects of the story, the victim’s daughter, very young but of age, and then her father would show up at the man’s house first. The latter would have reached the girl just to defend her, but the reason for the woman’s presence in Oleggio remains to be ascertained.

A violent argument between the two men allegedly broke out on the doorstep of the apartment and it is possible that the 65-year-old harassed or offended the young woman, according to a testimony. At that point a knife appeared: the attacker inflicted at least one stab wound in the chest of the 46-year-old, who tried to escape down the stairs, and was then rescued by the 118 operators called by the neighbors. Once he arrived at the Maggiore hospital in Novara, however, the 46-year-old died due to the severity of his injuries.

