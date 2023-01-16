Home News Tourists lost control of skiing and caused girls to convulse after being knocked down. Doctor: The number of dangers is extremely high and fractures are common.
News

Tourists lost control of skiing and caused girls to convulse after being knocked down. Doctor: The number of dangers is extremely high and fractures are common.

by admin
Tourists lost control of skiing and caused girls to convulse after being knocked down. Doctor: The number of dangers is extremely high and fractures are common.

Tourists lost control of skiing and caused girls to convulse after being knocked down. Doctor: the number of dangers is extremely high, and fractures are common

After the arrival of winter, skiing has become a way of entertainment for many people, but it needs to be pointed out that,Skiing is a very dangerous activityRemember to pay attention to safety during the participation process.

According to recent news, according to @九派新闻, on January 15, in Hengyang Nanyue Hengshan Scenic Area in Hengyang, Hunan, a tourist slid down at high speed and lost control and knocked down the tourists below.Some girls fell to the ground and convulsed after being hitAfter the accident, the tourists on the scene yelled not to slip.

Witness Mr. Peng said that a man and a woman were knocked down at the scene, and the hitters escaped. The family members of the parties have called the police, and the police have intervened.

Tourists lost control of skiing and caused girls to convulse after being knocked down. Doctor: the number of dangers is extremely high, and fractures are common

In November last year, the State Sports General Administration issued several documents including the “Catalogue of High-Risk Sports Events# (First Batch) (Draft for Comment)”, which willDiving events, aviation sports-related events, mountaineering-related events, rock-climbing-related events, ski mountaineering events, and automobile and motorcycle-related events are included in the high-risk sports events

In daily life, many ordinary people without actual training are more likely to be injured when skiing. Due to high kinetic energy and high potential energy, once injured, the consequences are quite serious. According to doctors, injuries caused by skiing,Mainly clavicle fracture, rotator cuff injury, wrist fracture, knee anterior cruciate ligament ruptureIn severe cases, due to the impact, it is also possible to injure internal organs and cause death.

See also  The father of the tens of millions of Internet celebrities "Little Wonton Skin" Prince has a lot of background: Qatar is the worst host?Fame and fortune--Fast technology--Technology changes the future

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Healthy habits so that occupational diseases do not...

The special vigilance for gunpowder damage ended

In February there will be new entrance fees...

More confidential documents found in Biden’s residence

Recreational Vacations Begin at the Bogota Cinematheque

Petro will speak in Davos of total peace,...

Villavicencio Hospital has 27 new Intensive Care Units...

Destroy and improvise | KienyKe

The First Session of the 13th CPPCC Inner...

Murders in the rural area of ​​Valledupar would...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy