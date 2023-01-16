Tourists lost control of skiing and caused girls to convulse after being knocked down. Doctor: the number of dangers is extremely high, and fractures are common

After the arrival of winter, skiing has become a way of entertainment for many people, but it needs to be pointed out that,Skiing is a very dangerous activityRemember to pay attention to safety during the participation process.

According to recent news, according to @九派新闻, on January 15, in Hengyang Nanyue Hengshan Scenic Area in Hengyang, Hunan, a tourist slid down at high speed and lost control and knocked down the tourists below.Some girls fell to the ground and convulsed after being hitAfter the accident, the tourists on the scene yelled not to slip.

Witness Mr. Peng said that a man and a woman were knocked down at the scene, and the hitters escaped. The family members of the parties have called the police, and the police have intervened.

In November last year, the State Sports General Administration issued several documents including the “Catalogue of High-Risk Sports Events# (First Batch) (Draft for Comment)”, which willDiving events, aviation sports-related events, mountaineering-related events, rock-climbing-related events, ski mountaineering events, and automobile and motorcycle-related events are included in the high-risk sports events。

In daily life, many ordinary people without actual training are more likely to be injured when skiing. Due to high kinetic energy and high potential energy, once injured, the consequences are quite serious. According to doctors, injuries caused by skiing,Mainly clavicle fracture, rotator cuff injury, wrist fracture, knee anterior cruciate ligament ruptureIn severe cases, due to the impact, it is also possible to injure internal organs and cause death.