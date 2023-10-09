Traffic at a standstill in the center due to the closure of via Sant’Antonio [notiziediprato.it]

09.10.2023 h 08:22 comments

Traffic at a standstill in the center due to the closure of via Sant’Antonio

A water leak at the weekend required an urgent intervention, then this morning traffic linked to the market was added to the usual traffic. Inconveniences starting from 7.30 in the morning

Start of the week with a black mark due to the long queues that already formed from 7.30am today 9 October between via Convenevole and piazza Mercatale and on the other side along the entire viale Galilei due to the closure of via Sant’Antonio due to urgent works involving a water leak halfway down the road.

The barriers appeared already yesterday afternoon, but the heaviest impact was this morning when the usual traffic was added to the traffic of people who go to the market on Mondays.

There were also inconveniences for bus routes which suffered heavy delays.



