TRIESTE. To remedy the inconvenience caused by the closure of the railway line following the new fire that broke out on the Karst in the late morning of Saturday 6 August, Trenitalia announced that a connection by sea has been activated between Trieste and Monfalcone.

The first race from Trieste is scheduled to depart at 4.46 pm. According to what has been learned, the buses are diverted via Slovenia because the only viable road between Monfalcone and Trieste in these hours is the Costiera, a narrow and panoramic artery that is not able to support the traffic of thousands of vehicles.

The Civil Protection has in fact made it known that traffic is very intense along the ordinary roads and that queues have been formed for kilometers long. The much longer itinerary via Slovenia, however, ensures smoothness, at least up to now.

As previously mentioned, Trenitalia has confirmed that rail traffic on the Venice-Trieste and Venice-Udine lines is suspended between Monfalcone and Bivio d’Aurisina.

