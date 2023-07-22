Tramp: Song of Summer

Multi-platinum artist Sebastián Yatra (@sebastianyatra) has done it again! He officially achieved platinum certification in the United States by the RIAA with his most recent single “Vagabundo”.

Yatra’s collaboration with fellow Colombians Manuel Turizo and Beéle continues to position itself as the song of the summer inside and outside the world of music.

Barack Obama included the song on his annual summer playlist, and Wimbledon listed it at #1 on his 2023 playlist.

Before Carlos Alcaraz won his first title at Wimbledon, the tennis player confirmed that “Vagabundo” is his favorite song of the summer. This resulted in Yatra dedicating the song to Alcaraz during his presentation at the Cap Roig Festival in Calella Barcelona.

This performance closed a series of performances by Yatra at Spanish festivals where he invited audiences to sing along with him, the catchy “na-na-na-na-na” during all sold-out shows.

