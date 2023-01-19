Governor Nicolás García led, with the mayor of Soacha Juan Carlos Saldarriaga, a tour and a technical inspection visit to the El Vínculo portal patio, which is part of the extension of Transmilenio to Soacha in phases II and III, highlighting that progress is close to 70% and announcing that it will start operating in June, a project in which more than $140,000 million are invested; He highlighted that, towards the second half of this year, it is projected that from this point, users can also board the buses.

“We are in the construction inspection of the El Vínculo portal yard, the largest, not only of the Transmilenio system, but of all the mass transportation networks in the country, in which We have invested more than $140,000 million, which today registers more than 70% progress and is part of the extension of Transmilenio to Soacha in its phases II and III, a project in which nearly $900,000 million have been invested in total; With this new portal yard we will go from transporting 100,000 to 400,000 passengers per day from the municipalities of Soacha and Sibaté, among others from the province of Sumapaz in its connection with Bogotá; here will be more than 300 articulated and bi-articulated buses; Together with the Railway Company, Transmilenio and the Municipal Mayor’s Office, we have agreed and decided that from this point passengers will also be able to access the system, an initiative that we hope will be consolidated by the second semester of this year, which will relieve congestion access to the San Mateo”, stressed Governor Nicolás García.

The president of Cundinamarca, stressed that this decision guarantees dignified access to the system for the benefit of all users.

Transmilenio to Soacha represents the structural solution to mobility problems along this corridor for those who commute to the Capital District every day, improving their well-being; The Transmilenio operation in Soacha (PHASE I) began in 2013 and today the stations operate above their capacity, so phases II and III allow the expansion of the system to go from mobilizing 100,000 passengers a day to 400,000