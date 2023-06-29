Home » Transport Authority: Continued hot weather makes roads tight
Lasting hot weather makes the road tight and sometimes slippery, requiring drivers to be more attentive and considerate of fellow road users.

“I ask all road users to be attentive and focused while in traffic. In order for us to reach our destination safely, we all have to do our part,” said Viktor Kisseljov in his duties as the director of the Road Maintenance Service of the Transport Board.

“While driving, let’s not engage in extraneous things, and while walking, let’s make sure that drivers notice us. If you notice dangerously narrow road sections or other factors affecting road safety, please report it to 1247,” said Kisseljov.

The greatest effects of the heat wave on the roads are primarily related to surfaced road sections, where the bitumen seeps into the surface due to the heat. On roads and intersections with an average and higher proportion of heavy traffic, the road tracks may start to “sweat”. The situation can be difficult in settlements where pedestrians have to cross the “sweating” road.

Road maintainers are ready to sprinkle such road sections with fine gravel, sieves and sand to alleviate the situation. Those traveling on two wheels should be careful on these road sections, as the road can become slippery at times.

The Transport Board recommends, if possible, not to drive on the roads in one lane, but to choose an area within the lane where the road surface is not pitched.

When driving on a freshly surfaced road on a surfacing site, you should use the entire width of the lane, not exceed the permitted maximum speed, and try to avoid driving in an area where the fresh bitumen is softening.

Detailed information about road conditions and traffic management and restrictions can be found at www.tarktee.ee

