Listen to the audio version of the article

Here it is again at the top, Trentino. In the 16 editions so far “disputed” the province has missed the podium of the Pts Sportsmanship Index only once and now it has won the ideal pink jersey for the sixth time. In the 32 basic indicators, Trento appears 14 times among the top ten. Four podiums in single rankings: two from individual sports (second place in cycling and third in swimming), while the affirmation is clear for the attractiveness of sporting events, to which is added the third place under the item “sport and tourism-nature “.

In the foreground the national and international competitions hosted: among the examples, the stages of the Giro d’Italia, at the head of a series of cycling events (such as the European road championships 2021), the world-class competitions in sailing, climbing sports and triathlon, the constant presence in the World Cup circuits of alpine skiing (in Madonna di Campiglio) and cross-country skiing and Nordic combined (in Val di Fiemme). In addition to these and other top level events, there are many championships for all age categories. «Without presumption – says Roberto Failoni, councilor for sport and tourism of the Autonomous Province – it can be said that Trentino proves to be able to organize every event successfully. We work with tourism companies, companies, municipalities, among other things we aim to make less known places known and to promote more events even in spring and autumn ».

And on the implant front? «In the meantime, four million will come from the Pnrr for the complete restructuring of the international sports climbing center in Arco. From 2018 to today, the Province has subsidized interventions on 122 plants. A contribution to grassroots sport, such as the 50% contribution that allowed local companies to purchase more than 200 minibuses ».

Sport as a social tool and as a driving force for the local economy. Maurizio Rossini – CEO of Trentino Marketing – speaks of assessments according to which the overall economic impact of sporting events for the province is around 300 million euros per year. While, if the discussion shifts to tourists who come to Trentino (also) to practice a non-competitive activity in the open air, it can even reach two billion.

All in anticipation of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, for which Trentino will host speed skating, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined competitions. Speaking of the Olympics and athletes from Trentino, if in 2021 Ruggero Tita won gold in sailing (Nacra 17 class), this year Amos Mosaner imitated him in Beijing with a historic success in the mixed doubles of curling. And at the Paralympics the great protagonist was the skier Giacomo Bertagnolli, who won four of the seven blue medals, finishing first in the special and super combined slalom.