All goals in the second half. Trajkovic opens, then Giani and Bigotto close the account of a one-way game

PAVIA

The debut match in the Italian Cup at Fortunati against Virtus Binasco ends 3-0 for Pavia with all goals in the second half.

Net result like the opportunities created in the 90 ‘, in addition to the three markings also two crosses hit by the blues. Tassi presents his 4-3-2-1 with Bigotto and Stroppa and Principe to make a lot of movement and to cross each other so as not to give reference points to the defense from Virtus Binasco.

For the rest in the middle of the field it is Trajkovic who leads the game alongside Giani and Maione.

The blue coach relies on Ioance alongside Concina as a central defender with the two under Ferroni (2004) and Radaelli (2002) on the flanks. Guests covered with a shrewd 5-a-side defense.

Pavia starts well with Giani’s corner and Ioance’s header just outside. Dell’Era response for Virtus Binasco with a close shot but on the outside of the goal defended by Cincilla. Principe immediately replies whose shot from the edge of the air is blocked by the Binaschino goalkeeper. On an inviting assist from inside the area it is then Prince who touches the goal again but his conclusion is raised by the visiting goalkeeper over the crossbar again by Tabaglio.

Binasco claims a penalty on 24 ‘for a contact in the blue area between Cavallotti and Ioance, but for the referee, who is two steps away from the two, everything is regular. At 37 ‘nice diagonal from the edge of the area from a tight angle by Giani but Tabaglio stretches out and gets there.

Crackling start of recovery of Pavia at 1 ‘Maione hits the post and on the development of the action from the limit a great shot from outside by Trajkovic who slips through Virtus Binasco’s door and brings Pavia ahead. A nice goal that rewards a Pavia who in the first half had already created scoring opportunities without realizing them and at the start of the second half he finally succeeded.

At 21 ‘Calvi escape who then seeks the assist in the middle when he would perhaps selfishly conclude towards the Binasco goal and a defender closes by putting in a corner. Virtus Binasco is close to equalizing in the 28th minute on a corner with a shot in front of goal with a rejected by Cincilla who then saves at close range on Calvio. After the escaped danger, Pavia deservedly closes the accounts at half an hour. Cross by Nucera on the side of Bigotto for Giani’s winning conclusion for the 2-0 which mortgages the success fifteen minutes from the end. Immediately after the blues touch the trio with Prince who ends on the goalkeeper Tabaglio who avoids the 3-0. Pavia increasingly masters of the game hits two crosspieces on the same action at 39 ‘first with Principe and then on the continuation of the attack on the blue door it is Giani who hits the second wood. The 3-0 arrives in the 41st minute with Principe again as protagonist on whose conclusion, rejected by the visiting goalkeeper, Bigotto does not forgive. –

Enrico Venni