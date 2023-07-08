Trepuzzi, a new face for the seafront and for the viability of the centre

Delivery processed by August 30, 2023

Il Municipality of Trepuzziin the province of Lecce, wants to give a new face to its waterfront and intervene for improve downtown traffic. To do this, launch a open competition of ideasin a single degree and anonymously, through which it is intended to acquire proposals for architectural, landscape and functional redevelopment of the area overlooking the coast of Marina di Casalabate, as well as studies of alternative roads for the main streets of the centre.

The interventions will have to aim at the enhancement of the areas, also by providing for interventions to improve the parking lots and the inclusion of limited traffic areas.

Proposals should include an efficient road safety, also evaluating methods for removing vehicular traffic from the coast. The seafront will have to be designed primarily for users of soft mobility, such as to accommodate the disabled and people with reduced mobility e redesigned to easily and safely accommodate any event social, cultural and commercial. All proposals must take into account the state of the places and the interventions already foreseen by the Municipality.

They will be taken into consideration architectural quality, aesthetics and construction detailsthe value of the interventions and the ability of the latter to provide for the welfare of the people and to renaturalization of the area. The relationship between the land and the sea will be very important, which will have to be valorised and improved.

Lastly, the proposals must take into account economic sustainability and provide for an amount of work consistent with that set out in the tender.

Required documents

Illustrative and technical report: composed of a minimum of 4 facades to a maximum of 10;

Urban planning-environmental-infrastructural insertion study: composed of a report of up to 4 pages, with particular reference to urban planning and building regulations, existing constraints, and regulations on infrastructure and traffic;

Graphic designs: maximum 3 tables in A0 format with general plan of the project status, any details and construction details, at least no. 2 sections and at least n. 4 photo-simulation views of the project intervention;

Summary calculation of expenditure: summary bill of quantities divided by work categories

Evaluation criteria

TECHNICAL EVALUATION up to 35 points

ARCHITECTURAL EVALUATION up to 55 points

EVALUATION OF ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY up to 10 points

award

– 1st place: 3,000 euros;

– 2nd place: 1,500 euros;

– 3rd place: 500 euros;

In case of implementation of the intervention, the winner of the competition will be able to receive, through a negotiated procedure, thetask of drafting the technical and economic feasibility project, the subsequent design phases, safety coordination in the design phase and construction supervision.

The fee for each stage is as follows:

for technical and economic feasibility study: 16,000 euros

for final design: 42,000 euros

for executive design (including safety coordination in the design phase): 22.000 euro

for construction supervision: 53,000 euros

Calendar

Documentation delivery by 12:00 on 30 August 2023

Works of the commission by 30 September 2023 Verification of the requirements and publication of the ranking with proclamation of the winner by 30 October 2023

Publication of participating projects by 15 November 2023 Exhibition of all the proposals of the participants by 31 December 2023.

Trying

Further documentation→ comune.trepuzzi.le.it

Participants must deliver all the required documentation by 12:00 on 30 August 2023 sending it to the Protocol Office of the Municipality of Trepuzzi, Corso Garibaldi, 10 – 73019 Trepuzzi (LE).

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.

published: 07/07/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

