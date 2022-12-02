Seventy-two air taxis dell’Canova airport who, between 2017 and 2021, failed to pay the tax due, causing a damage to the Treasury of 133,350 euros.

The soldiers found out Yellow flames.

The object of the attention of the financiers was a “niche” of air transport, namely i non-scheduled flightscarried out with aircraft attributable to rental companies, with a few dozen seats, usually used to have greater comfort and save time, avoiding delays, queues at boarding and at baggage claim.

I am well 1,244 passengers transited through the Treviso airport, distributed on 378 likes air taxisfor which the tax has not been paid, which is equal to 100 euros for journeys of less than 1,500 km or 200 euros in the case of longer journeys, and must be paid, for each journey departing from or arriving on the national territory, from the individual passenger who uses the transport service directly to the carrier, which in turn is obliged to pay it to the State.

With the exception of four domestic carriers, these are almost all foreign operatorsbased in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, United States, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Switzerland, Turkey, Hungary.

The “ghost” passengers were identified by the Fiamme Gialle of the Treviso Group which, after acquiring the declarations filed by the carriers used for air taxi flights from the handling companies active at Canova airport, crossed the data with payments made to the State Accounting Office.

This is how the airlines were discovered which failed to pay the tax in order to offer more competitive prices to businessmen and tourists. In addition to the tax evaded, they will now also be applied sanctions for approximately 40 thousand euros, equal to 30% of the sums processed.