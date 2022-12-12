More thefts in the city centre: this time the Casa del Caffè, in the Pescheria area, was targeted by thieves with a particularly nasty heist, because it involved a sum donated to charity in favor of Advar, a foundation that assists incurable patients in an advanced stage and terminally ill.

Lorenza Zottarelli, owner of the Casa del Caffè, said she noticed the theft yesterday afternoon: «This money was used to help sick people, we feel anger and bitterness for what happened.

A box full of offers for Advar has disappeared from the counter, it is difficult to quantify the amount ».

A strange customer, who arrived at the bar during the morning, had distracted the owner who was alone at the time: «She kept talking to me, evidently with the aim of distracting me».

The discovery of the shortage at the reopening of the club, at 3 pm yesterday afternoon.