Trinidense visit Luqueño with the sole desire to shorten distances to Cerro Porteño

The surprising Sportivo Trinidense visits Feliciano Cáceres with the firm intention of taking the three points and waiting for a setback from Cerro Porteño, to fight in the last stretch of the Apertura tournament for the vice-championship.

The game between Sportivos, Luqueño and Trinidense, on the 21st will start at 19:30 hours, simultaneously with the matches that will measure Cerro Porteño – Libertad and Olimpia – Guaraní.

The Trinidad team has mathematical chances of achieving the runner-up, since it is third in the standings with 34 points, and with 6 left in dispute, only 3 units separate it from the second (Cerro Porteño).

In the auriazul camp, the technical director, Julio César Cáceres, will debut, whose objective is to wash the face of the squad, since he has just lost 3-1 against Tacuary in Villa Elisa, while the “Triqui” won by the score of 2-0 against Resistencia at the Martín Torres.

Background between both teams

The antecedents between them indicate that when they coincided in the highest category of our football between the years 1994-2023 they played 15 games, of which the blue team and another from Luque won 7 and equalized on 8 occasions, and no victory has been recorded. of the cast of Santísima Trinidad.

Details of the day:

Sportivo Luqueño vs. FC Barcelona Sportsman Trinidad

Stadium: Feliciano Cáceres.

Time: 7:30 pm

Referee: Juan Gabriel Benitez.

Assistants: Eduardo Britos and Hector Medina.

Fourth referee: Julio Quintana.

VAR: Fernando Lopez.

AVAR: Nancy Fernandez.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.