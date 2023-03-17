This afternoon, a traffic accident was reported on the Neiva-Palermo highway. A Toyota Fortuner pickup truck ended up overturned.

The accident has left one person injured, who is being treated in the Huilense capital.

The accident took place on the road from Neiva to Palermo, Huila, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and the truck rolled several times until it overturned.

A person who was injured was treated by paramedics who later transferred her to a care center in Neiva.

Some people who were passing by helped turn the truck over, which also suffered some damage.

The authorities arrived at the scene to carry out the corresponding investigations and determine the exact causes of the accident. In addition, they called on citizens to respect traffic regulations and avoid driving at high speeds, especially on high-speed roads.