Moise Kean could leave the Juventus. Again. The Italian striker has been redeemed by Everton, but his future remains in the balance. It is true that Moise is born in 2000 and has room for improvement, but the boy’s behavior is not convincing. Beyond the flashing expulsion against Roma, it is the indolence shown in more than one match that makes us think. This is why we are thinking of selling him and replacing him with a more functional player.

The Kean question is not the only one to hold court at Juventus. The Bianconeri also have to deal with the question of players on loan and possible reinforcements for next season.

Kean away from Juventus: 60%

The Juventus reflects on Moise Kean. The striker was bought out by Everton, but his permanence in black and white remains in doubt. The company didn’t like several attitudes that the player held. It remains difficult to sell the Italian, given the high blackmail paid by the club, but he could at least leave on loan. Needless to deny that Allegri and the company expected a maturation from Moise that has not arrived. Evaluations will be made in the summer, but it is clear that his future is in the balance.

Gnonto at Juventus: 35%

According to rumors from England, the Juventus would be interested in Gnonto. It all stems from the deal that brought McKennie to Leeds. The American is on loan with the right to buy for 38 million. Well, the bianconeri would have opened up the possibility of obtaining the Italian as a partial counterpart in the redemption of the former Shalke. At the moment this is only a hypothesis also because Leeds are in full fight not to relegate and if he ends up in the Championship, it would be difficult to redeem the American. However, Gnonto is liked and could represent a valid alternative for the future.

Thuram alla Juventus: 30%

if you left KeanJuventus would try to attack Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman is pursued by half of Serie A and by several foreign clubs, but hasn’t yet chosen his future. This is why the Bianconeri continue to view the attacker’s situation. Thuram would be a nice blow to zero, because he is young and with a salary in line with current standards. In any case, the track remains difficult due to the club’s uncertain situation.

Van der Ven alla Juventus: 10%

For the defense Juventus entered into competition with Milan for Mickey Van der Ven. The Dutch centre-back born in 2001 has already established himself as a starter in Wolfsburg where he has scored 24 games as a starter so far. The cost of his card is 15 million euros. Juventus observers were impressed by the boy’s matches which could therefore represent a good investment in view of next season.

Fabian Ruiz all Juventus: 10%

For next season’s midfield, the Juventus also think about Fabian Ruiz. The Spaniard failed to establish himself as expected in Paris and in June it could change the air. In France they say Juventus are interested. The bianconeri have to discuss the Paredes issue with the French club which, in all likelihood, will not be redeemed. So here could be another branch of the negotiation and the Bianconeri could move the money intended for Paredes to Ruiz. At the moment, however, this is only a suggestion.

David Luciani