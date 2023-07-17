Home » Truck trailer demolished: A9 closed after accident – many emergency calls
Due to an accident on the A9 in Thuringia, the motorway in the direction of Munich has been completely closed. On Monday afternoon, a truck near Dittersdorf (Saale-Orla-Kreis) skidded and left the road to the right, the police said. There he collided with the crash barrier.

When the driver countersteered, the truck drove back onto the roadway, but the trailer of the semi-trailer truck tore off and collided with a protective wall.

Traffic jam on the A9 – debris impede traffic

The A9 towards Munich was closed for almost an hour, and at around 5:15 p.m. one lane was reopened. By then, however, a five-kilometer traffic jam had already formed, the police reported. Due to numerous pieces of debris, there were also disabilities in the direction of Berlin.

Nobody was harmed during the accident. According to the police, a large number of emergency calls were received in the afternoon.

