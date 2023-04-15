Trump reveals source of profits after leaving White House

As part of his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election, Republican tycoon Donald Trump filed a tax return that offers a rare insight into his finances.

The 100-page tax document presented to an electoral commission on Friday details in often vague terms the extent of the former president’s properties and income (2017-2021).

In particular, it reports profits of between 100,000 and one million dollars originating from the sale of NFT collectible cards -Token No Fungible, in Spanish, or digital certificate of authenticity-, according to documents from the United States Office of Government Ethics.

Sold for $99, those digital cards depicted Trump as either a cowboy, an astronaut or a fighter pilot.

The former president also received more than 5 million dollars for having given conferences, an amount managed by the company CIC Ventures, it was specified.

The parent company of his Truth Social social network, Trump Media & Technology Group, did not generate more than $200 for him, the document said.

Trump owns 90% of this company valued between 5 and 25 million dollars, always according to the same source.

The statement also mentioned the billionaire’s international operations, including an estimated $4 billion golf course project in Oman, in partnership with a Saudi real estate firm.

In addition, the Republican tycoon also received more than $5 million in royalties from an entity called “DT Marks Oman.”

At the end of 2022, a parliamentary committee published a report on the former president’s tax returns, which Trump tried to keep secret in court.

It was learned, for example, that in 2017, his first year as head of the White House, he paid just $750 in taxes, around a million in 2018 and 2019, and nothing in 2020, the year of his defeat against Democrat Joe Biden. and in which his finances presented a deficit of 5 million dollars.