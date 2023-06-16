TU Chemnitz started “TUCambassador Program” | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Volunteer ambassadors should support the networking of Chemnitz University of Technology with its alumni all over the world

The so-called “TUCambassador Program” started at the Technical University of Chemnitz. Graduates of Chemnitz University of Technology work as voluntary ambassadors for a country or region and, among other things, arrange contacts between prospective students and the university. For example, they also answer first-hand questions from members and associates of Chemnitz University of Technology who would like to study abroad or seek cooperation and help to establish new networks in other regions of the world. The “TUCambassador Program” is coordinated by the International University Center of Chemnitz University of Technology.

“I am pleased that the first outstanding national and international alumni have agreed to volunteer as ambassadors for incoming and outgoing Chemnitz University of Technology and to answer questions about Chemnitz University of Technology or their respective home or reference country” , says Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl, Vice Rector for Teaching and International Affairs at Chemnitz University of Technology. So far, five ambassadors for China, India, Kenya, Sweden and Syria have been proposed by the professorships and central institutions of Chemnitz University of Technology for the “TUCambassador Program”, which is currently being set up, and confirmed by the Rectorate of Chemnitz University of Technology. As part of the appointment as TUCambassador, they received a personal certificate. “Our TUCambassadors are convincing and communicative personalities who are characterized by a deep connection to Chemnitz University of Technology and are strongly networked scientifically, economically or culturally both regionally and internationally,” Eibl describes the desired profile of the ambassadors in more detail. The “TUCambassador Program” is to be further expanded.

The task of the TUCambassadors is to create a connection between the TU Chemnitz and their respective country of origin or reference and to present Chemnitz as an attractive place to study and research. Last but not least, the TU Chemnitz, where around 3,000 international students are enrolled, is one of the top 3 most popular universities in Germany according to the rating portal “StudyCheck.de” and is also considered a high-performance and internationally well-connected partner in the field of research.

Hassan Dayoub, TUCambassador for Syria, is very happy to be able to do this honorary post: “Since my studies at Chemnitz University of Technology and the many positive experiences I have gained, I feel very connected to the university and the region. I have already actively supported Syrian students when they arrived in Chemnitz and was able to act as a mediator between the university and those interested in studying.” Ankit Jaiswal from India is also highly motivated: “Chemnitz University of Technology is a top university for me and as a TU Ambassador I would like to Increase awareness and interest in the courses at Chemnitz University of Technology in my home country. I’m happy to share the very good experiences I’ve had here and give personal tips about life in Chemnitz and Germany.”

“Of course we are very happy if the program grows significantly in the next few years and can attract more ambassadors from among our alumni. It is our major goal to make the international connections that exist at our university even more visible with the help of our TUCambassadors,” says Stephanie Höber, coordinator of the TUCambassador Program.

„TUCambassador Program“-Homepage (incl. contact to the TUCambassadors): www.tu-chemnitz.de/tucambassador

Further information Stephanie Höber, International Alumni Coordinator, phone +49 (0)371 531-37915, email [email protected].

