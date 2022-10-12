Source title: Announcement of the nucleic acid test positive trajectory of 2 close contacts in Hefei Xinzhan High-tech Zone

Nucleic acid testing of 2 close contacts in Xinzhan High-tech Zone

positive notification

On October 11th, in the nucleic acid screening of the centralized isolation and close contact personnel in Xinzhan High-tech Zone, it was found that Wang (male, 24 years old, living in District K of Beijing Commerce and Trade City), Wang (male, 24 years old, living in Beijing Commerce and Trade) City K District) 2 people with abnormal nucleic acid test results in the initial screening, were confirmed positive after review by the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and were immediately transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.

After receiving the report, the city and district immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, carried out comprehensive epidemiological investigation, sampling and testing, and isolation control, and strictly implemented epidemic prevention measures such as relevant site control and environmental disinfection.

The trajectory of social activities of infected persons is as follows:

1. Wang:

At 19:13 on October 7, I drove to the Feidong Longtang Expressway for nucleic acid testing (the result was negative).

At 13:46 on October 8th, I dined at the hometown chicken restaurant in K District, Jingshang Trade City.

At 08:00 on October 9th, go to the mill home Tongde Garden for interior decoration, and at 12:00 go to Quishi Garden for interior decoration.

At 10:00 on October 10, I went to Lianhuayuan for interior decoration. At home, I received a transfer call at home to start home isolation, and then transferred to a centralized isolation point.

2. Wang Moumou:

At 08:00 on October 7th, I went to the Shenglian Xiangyu Mansion in the High-tech Zone for interior decoration, and at 17:05, I had Huainan beef soup downstairs at home.

At 13:00 on October 8th, go to the hometown chicken shop in the K area of ​​Jingshang Trade City for a meal. At 14:10, we will have a haircut at the “Meet Your Most Beautiful Self” barber shop next door. At 19:41, we will refuel at the Sinopec Qianling Road gas station.

At 08:00 on October 9th, go to Tongdeyuan, the home of the mill, for interior decoration, and at 12:00, go to Quishiyuan for interior decoration.

At 09:42 on October 10, I went to PetroChina Tongling North Road gas station to refuel. At 10:00, I went to Lianhuayuan for interior decoration. At night, I received a flow call at home to start home isolation, and then transferred to a centralized isolation point.

Please report to the community (village) where you live immediately and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

The general public is requested to consciously abide by the relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control. Those who come (return) from medium-high-risk areas or pass through medium-high-risk areas should take the initiative to call 0551-12345 or report to the community, and cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures. If the itinerary or refusal to report and report causes the spread of the epidemic or there is a danger of transmission, it will be seriously investigated and punished according to law; pay close attention to the authoritative information released by the official, do not believe or spread rumors; always maintain personal protection awareness, wear masks, wash hands frequently, and ventilate regularly. Avoid gatherings and maintain a safe social distance; if you have symptoms such as fever, cough, diarrhea, fatigue, etc., please wear a disposable medical surgical mask, go to the nearest fever clinic in time, and avoid taking public transportation on the way to the doctor.

Xinzhan High-tech Zone Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Headquarters

October 12, 2022