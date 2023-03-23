news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 23 – Two days open to the public along the banks of the Oglio river to plant the first hundreds of trees in the new woods to protect biodiversity. The first will be held on Saturday in Pessina Cremonese, inside the Oglio Sud Park, while the second will involve the Oglio Nord Park, in Genivolta (Cremona) and Villachiara (Brescia). In both cases willows, oaks, elms and hornbeams will be planted, adopted on the wownature.eu portal by citizens and companies to restore the wet woods near the river, also damaged by the recent drought, and safeguard their habitats.



The planting days, starting at 10.30 am, are – the creators explain – organized by Etifor, a spin-off of the University of Padua, and are part of the projects financed by the “Biodiversity and Climate (BioClima)” tender carried out by the Lombardy Region with the support from the Cariplo Foundation. The initiative aims to create public-private financing models to catalyze investments in biodiversity conservation projects and adaptation to climate change in Lombardy’s forests and protected areas, thus helping to save 12 ecosystems and 70 fauna species.



“These first reforestation interventions are part of a broader project – explains Fabrizio Malaggi of Etifor, technical partner of the tender – which provides for other fundamental actions to safeguard these territories, such as for example hydraulic defense interventions, redevelopment of oxbow lakes and the maintenance of stretches of water, thus bringing benefits not only from a climatic point of view, but also in terms of the protection of priority habitats and faunal species at risk, such as the Lataste Frog”. The common frog (Rana latastei) is a species widespread exclusively in the Po-Veneto plain and in some neighboring areas, indicated as vulnerable. In the balance of the entire ecosystem, being prey to carnivorous birds and small mammals, it plays a crucial role in the food chain. (HANDLE).

