U.S. President Biden appointed CIA Director Burns as a full-time cabinet member :: Sympathy News News News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스]William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has been nominated to serve on a cabinet meeting. The photo shows Director Burns speaking at the 2023 Aspen Security Forum on the 20th (local time). (Photo = Aspen Security Forum video capture). 2023.7.22.

[워싱턴=AP/뉴시스] Reporter Kang Young-jin = US President Joe Biden nominated US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns to attend the cabinet, which symbolizes the great influence of Director Burns and the fact that he has played a big role in US support for Ukraine.

In a statement, President Biden praised Burns for presenting “clear and straightforward analysis that prioritizes the safety and security of Americans,” saying that Director Burns “has intelligence capabilities that are of strategic interest to the nation.”

Director Burns is a key figure in the Biden administration, especially playing a role in the White House’s strategy against Russia, accurately predicting Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Burns, a former diplomat and former ambassador to Russia, visited Moscow just before Russia invaded Ukraine and warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States was aware of the invasion plan.

During the war in Ukraine, which is now 18 months old, the United States has provided weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, and Burns has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky several times. Director Burns also warned Russia not to use nuclear weapons in November last year.

Director Burns is known to meet with President Biden regularly and brief him directly on Ukraine issues. As a cabinet member, Burns will work alongside Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haynes, who directs the CIA.

“Today’s announcement by the President recognizes the CIA’s significant contribution to national security and demonstrates confidence in our work,” Burns said in a statement. “It is an honor to be a member of the Cabinet representing the tremendous work of intelligence officials,” he added.

Previous administrations did not necessarily appoint intelligence officers as cabinet members, and former President Donald Trump had the DNI director and CIA director attend cabinet meetings.

