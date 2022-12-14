An event “for charity that can offer citizens the opportunity to visit the new headquarters of the Prefecture of Udine, whose architectural complex is of undisputed historical value, and to get to know some solidarity associations operating in the area”. These are the words of the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, during the press conference held in the morning of Wednesday 14 December in the Prefecture to present the day event “Udine. Christmas gift”, which will take place on Saturday 17 December in the cloister of the prefect’s office in Via Pracchiuso 16, in Udine.

