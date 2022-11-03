Home News Udine, unauthorized entrances and suspicious movements: inspection by the police in via Buttrio
Udine, unauthorized entrances and suspicious movements: inspection by the police in via Buttrio

On Wednesday, November 2, an inspection was carried out in via Buttrio in Udine, by the police, to verify the safety of the area. In fact, in recent days several reports have been received from residents and operators working in the area that the area is frequented by unsavory people. And so the agents of the State Police, Railway Police, Local Police, Ferservizi staff together with the mayor Pietro Fontanini and the councilor Alessandro Ciani, carried out a monitoring of the area. «We have not noticed continuous presences inside the area – assures the mayor -. An area that used to belong to the Railways and which is now unused and has been put up for sale. Our task is to supervise so that people do not enter this portion of the city, and we wanted to intervene personally to make us aware of the situation. On the part of the Railways we have received the utmost willingness to carry out the works necessary to avoid unwanted entrances ».

