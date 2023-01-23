Professionals from different areas of knowledge, who have a doctorate, are required by the National University of Colombia (UNAL) Headquarters in La Paz to be linked as full-time professors.

Among the required profiles are professionals with an undergraduate degree in: mathematics, statistics, economics, geography, sociology, social work, anthropology, social sciences or history, law, geology, physics, geological and environmental engineering, visual design, social communication and journalism, architecture , philosophy, graphic and multimedia design, film and television.

In the same way, plastic and visual artists; performing, recording and music production artists; professionals in linguistics, philology, Spanish, English or letters and semiotics; multimedia, chemical, biological, biochemical, process, food, industrial, fishing, aquaculture, systems, electronics, mechatronics, control and automatic engineering; bacteriology, microbiology, industrial design, business administration; business management or cultural and communication management, organization and project management, among other profiles.

Registration and submission of documents will be from February 6 to April 10, 2023. To participate in this call, the applicant must register on the contest website: https://selecciontalentounal.unal.edu.co/PortalSara /site/portalaspirantes and attach the regulatory documentation.

Among the requirements must be attached undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, certifications of teaching, research or professional experience, registration or professional card or proof of its process.

