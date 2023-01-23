Home News UNAL Headquarters of La Paz opens call for full-time teachers
News

UNAL Headquarters of La Paz opens call for full-time teachers

by admin
UNAL Headquarters of La Paz opens call for full-time teachers

Professionals from different areas of knowledge, who have a doctorate, are required by the National University of Colombia (UNAL) Headquarters in La Paz to be linked as full-time professors.

Among the required profiles are professionals with an undergraduate degree in: mathematics, statistics, economics, geography, sociology, social work, anthropology, social sciences or history, law, geology, physics, geological and environmental engineering, visual design, social communication and journalism, architecture , philosophy, graphic and multimedia design, film and television.

In the same way, plastic and visual artists; performing, recording and music production artists; professionals in linguistics, philology, Spanish, English or letters and semiotics; multimedia, chemical, biological, biochemical, process, food, industrial, fishing, aquaculture, systems, electronics, mechatronics, control and automatic engineering; bacteriology, microbiology, industrial design, business administration; business management or cultural and communication management, organization and project management, among other profiles.

Registration and submission of documents will be from February 6 to April 10, 2023. To participate in this call, the applicant must register on the contest website: https://selecciontalentounal.unal.edu.co/PortalSara /site/portalaspirantes and attach the regulatory documentation.

Among the requirements must be attached undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, certifications of teaching, research or professional experience, registration or professional card or proof of its process.

See also  Manzhouli epidemic may have affected 4 provinces and 6 places in Dalian

You may also like

Brazil : Rebuild Democracy

The double degree

Uribismo warns about regression in labor policy

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue cold...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday, January 23,...

Petro’s conclusions after meeting with ministers in Nariño

Chairman Xi’s important speech at the 2023 Spring...

young man drowned in La Vega

They announce nine measures to overcome the crisis...

Pocket hit: gas value would exceed $13,000 this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy