Unidentified people vandalized the ÖBB parking garage Nachrichten.at

Unknown people tore several fire extinguishers and emergency exit signs from the wall. Security officer and deputy mayor Gerhard Kroiß (FP) and mobility officer Stefan Ganzert emphasize that such incidents are always reported.

After several such incidents had already occurred in the past, eight cameras were installed indoors in addition to the three existing cameras outside in mid-2022. The data is stored for 72 hours and evaluated if necessary. “In this way, perpetrators have already been identified on several occasions. We hope that this will also be the case with the recent property damage,” said Kroiß and Ganzert in a joint press release.

The contract with the ÖBB, which was concluded when the parking garage was built, stipulates that the city of Wels is responsible for its maintenance. The damage will be repaired as quickly as possible.

