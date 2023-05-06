Home » Unions call on the national government
Unions call on the national government

Unions and companies from the southwestern part of the country made a call to the national government so that there are guarantees to respect life, the right to work and free mobility in the south of Valle and north of Cauca.

In a statement, the 45 unions and eight chambers of commerce, which bring together close to 140,000 companies in both departmentsexpressed their concern about the increase in situations that threaten life and integrity of the workers of the different productive sectors of the region, as well as their families.

They demanded that the National Government, the authorities and the Attorney General’s Office take concrete and immediate actions.

Likewise, they denounced that there are frequent cases of thefts, destruction of machinery and roads, attacks through the installation or launching of explosives, extortion, kidnappings, attempted homicides and homicides, which have increased the fear and anxiety of those who are part of the productive sectorespecially in the municipalities of the center-south of Valle del Cauca and north of Cauca.

According to reports, only in the north of Cauca in 2023 three workers in the agricultural sector have been murdered, eight have been injured by firearms and one more was kidnapped.

new dead

In the midst of the tensions in the north of Cauca, one dead and four wounded left new acts of violence in the north of Cauca.

In the sector of the Mochilanga village, on the border of the Caloto and Guachené municipalities, the Brisas del Río Palo Community Council of the Caloto municipality denounced that unknown persons who apparently were riding a motorcycle, they shot at them apparently with rifles.

A member of the community died at the scene.

In that area, they indicated that confrontations with indigenous communities have been taking place for several days.

On the other hand, the Association of Indigenous Cabildos of northern Cauca Acin assured that three of its community members were injured with a firearm by individuals who were riding a motorcycle in the Jagüito sector.

