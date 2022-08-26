China News Service, Beijing, August 25th (Xu Jing and Chen Hang) One of the nine thematic exhibitions of the 2022 Service Trade Fair – the cultural and tourism service thematic exhibition will be held from September 1 to 5 in Hall 1 of the Shougang Park Exhibition Area and Held in Hall 2. Focusing on the annual theme of “digital empowerment of cultural tourism development, cultural innovation and a better life”, the cultural tourism service topic focuses on the high-quality development achievements of the current technology-enabled culture and culture-enabled cities, and promotes the coordinated development of industries.

The reporter learned at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (“CIFTIS”) special press conference on cultural and tourism services held on the 25th that in the cultural and cultural and creative exhibition area of ​​the special exhibition of cultural and tourism services of this fair, 28 A museum in Beijing and 14 museum cultural and creative service companies will bring more than 680 museum cultural and creative products to showcase the innovative achievements of museums in Beijing under the new development concept.

The deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Cultural Relics introduced to Dechun that the theme of the cultural and creative exhibition area of ​​this year’s cultural tourism service theme is “cultural relics, creativity and life”. The Capital Museum, Confucius Temple and Guozijian Museum, China Railway Museum, China Agricultural Museum, Chinese Overseas Chinese Museums in Beijing, such as the Museum, the Beijing Art Museum, and the 8+ Museum Alliance, have changed the previous model of a single element and carrier this year, and adopted a series of product display methods to display high-quality cultural and creative products that have been innovatively developed in recent years. “Bo Niu”, the Imperial Examination Series of Guozijian, “Yingri” series, Chisu Feelings, Railway Locomotives, Overseas Chinese Cultural and Creative, Twenty-Four Solar Terms Series, Train Superman Series, Art Museum Collection Series, 8+ Celebrity Former Residence Series, etc. The efforts made by museums in Beijing to spread museum culture through the use of museum culture and creativity.

This year, the Cultural and Creative Exhibition Area of ​​the Cultural and Cultural Expo will innovate in the form of digital display, highlighting the achievements of digital cultural and creative application in the integration of museum collections and technology in recent years, so that cultural and creative “movement” and cultural relics can be brought to life. During this service trade fair, dozens of ingenious digital cultural and creative products from the Capital Museum, Tsinghua University Art Museum, Baita Temple Management Office and other cultural and muse units will debut to meet the audience, allowing the cultural relics in the collection to break through time, Due to the limited space and display form, the cultural relics are equipped with the wings of digital technology, allowing the audience to experience the beauty of the digital cultural expo at close range and bring the audience a new cultural and creative experience.

Xiang Dechun said that when visiting the exhibition area, the public can not only take cultural and creative products home, but also participate in the stamp collection activities of various museums on the spot, and experience the charm of traditional crafts such as chime bell playing, gold and stone transmission, engraving and printing. Through colorful interactive cultural activities, the cultural and creative achievements of “Museum +” will be displayed and the new vitality of museum culture will be released. At the same time, you can also participate in exchange activities such as organizing industry seminars and cultural and creative resources promotion sessions on hot topics such as cultural and creative spaces, digital cultural blogs, and copyright protection throughout the exhibition period, so that new experiences and new ideas can be exchanged in the cultural and creative exhibition area.

In addition, the cultural and creative exhibition area of ​​Wenbo also innovatively designed a curved LED screen on the central stage, focusing on the application of Beijing’s central axis, the construction of the city of museums, the construction of three cultural belts, the Great Wall National Cultural Park and the Grand Canal National Cultural Park, and the protection and utilization of cultural relics in the Three Mountains and Five Gardens. The task framework and construction achievements of the demonstration area and the international cultural relics and art trading center will be dynamically displayed and publicized, calling on citizens to actively participate in the protection, utilization and inheritance of cultural relics, carry forward the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation, and enhance historical awareness and cultural self-confidence. (Finish)