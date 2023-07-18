Home » Unpaid wages, Naiadi workers strike on 7/21 – News
News

Unpaid wages, Naiadi workers strike on 7/21 – News

by admin
Unpaid wages, Naiadi workers strike on 7/21 – News

Strike by Naiadi workers next Friday: this is what emerged from the plant workers’ assembly in the CGIL. Slc Cgil secretary Guido Cupido declared this to ANSA.


“Today we met the workers of the Naiads in an assembly to listen to the workers in the CGIL. The workers have not taken the money for three months and clearly there is bad mood and it is understandable that salaries are expected to be paid. The strike has been decided of the workers and on Friday there will be a garrison in front of the Naiads in the morning from 8 to one.


Routine maintenance of the plant will be guaranteed despite the strike. The twenty-year tender has come out – adds Cupido of the Slc Cgil – and we hope that someone will come forward to bring the plant out of the shallows. However, now we need to think about the present knowing that we cannot go on only thanks to the good will of the workers”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  A-Share Market Evening News: The green power sector differentiates, papermaking, and environmental protection stocks set off the daily limit wave

You may also like

President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

Network analysis of prehistoric relationships using raw archaeological...

Hyderabad airport seized gold worth Rs 1 crore...

Poncho Zuleta recovers from surgery in Bogotá; he...

Wind turbines are the target of thieves –...

Suicide attack on security forces vehicle in Peshawar,...

the commitment that seeks to lead Valle del...

Wall Street Journal: “The Europeans are getting poorer”

The Czech army is preparing to buy reserve...

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, would resign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy