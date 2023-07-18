Unpaid wages, Naiadi workers strike on 7/21 – News

Strike by Naiadi workers next Friday: this is what emerged from the plant workers’ assembly in the CGIL. Slc Cgil secretary Guido Cupido declared this to ANSA.





“Today we met the workers of the Naiads in an assembly to listen to the workers in the CGIL. The workers have not taken the money for three months and clearly there is bad mood and it is understandable that salaries are expected to be paid. The strike has been decided of the workers and on Friday there will be a garrison in front of the Naiads in the morning from 8 to one.





Routine maintenance of the plant will be guaranteed despite the strike. The twenty-year tender has come out – adds Cupido of the Slc Cgil – and we hope that someone will come forward to bring the plant out of the shallows. However, now we need to think about the present knowing that we cannot go on only thanks to the good will of the workers”.



