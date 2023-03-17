Berlin: In the evening, the Bundestag decided that the energy price brake for larger companies will be capped. So far there is no upper limit. The government fears that it will reduce industry’s incentive to switch to cheaper energy suppliers. The Bundestag had previously approved the financing of the Deutschlandticket for local and regional transport from May. The federal government – like the federal states – pays one and a half billion euros to compensate for the loss of income for the transport companies as a result of the €49 ticket. (ARD night news 03/17/2023 02:00)

