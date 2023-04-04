news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 04 – The carabinieri have arrested five people for possession and drug dealing in the Turin area as part of an anti-drug operation coordinated by the provincial command of the Arma.



In Settimo Torinese, a 30-year-old man found in possession of hashish and marijuana ended up in handcuffs; two other people were reported for the same crime. A 42-year-old man was arrested in Venaria already under house arrest: he had 80 grams of drugs at home, including cocaine, hashish and marijuana, as well as cash resulting from the sale of drugs.



Finally, in Caselette, the carabinieri arrested a 26-year-old man, his 31-year-old partner and the latter’s 48-year-old mother. They are held responsible, in competition, for the production and possession for the purpose of drug dealing. At home and in the car used by the woman, marijuana plants, more than a kilo of inflorescences and agricultural tools for artisanal cultivation, as well as 103 grams of marijuana divided into bags and ready for sale were seized. The young man is in prison while the two women were subjected to house arrest. (HANDLE).

