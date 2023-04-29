US stock market, S&P and Dow up on positive quarterly results, Amazon down From Reuters

© Reuters. Wall Street sign in Manhattan. October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo



(Reuters) – The Dow Jones and the Dow Jones index rose on Wall Street as good results from Exxon and Intel (NASDAQ:) cushioned the impact of Amazon (NASDAQ:), while macro data bolstered expectations for a interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

EXXON MOBIL gained 2.31% to an all-time high after posting record first-quarter earnings on surging oil and gas production.

Chipmaker INTEL was up 6.83% after saying gross margins will improve in the second half of the year.

AMAZON lost 3.91% after signaling a further slowdown ahead of cloud growth, overshadowing better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Data released today showed that US consumer spending was flat in March, while underlying inflationary pressures remained strong, keeping the Fed on course to hike interest rates by 25 basis points next week, a move widely priced. by investors.

Data released yesterday showed that US economic growth slowed more-than-expected in the first quarter, and that the collapse in consumer confidence in April raised the risk that the economy could slip into a recession this year.

At 5.10pm the Average was up 0.41% to 33,964.67 points, the S&P 500 was up 0.26% to 4,146.04 points, while the Nasdaq was down 0.09% to 12,130.07 points .

