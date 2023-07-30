US White House Bars Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao from Attending APEC, Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Title: U.S. Bans Hong Kong Chief Executive from Attending APEC, Sparking Tensions with China

Date: July 28, 2023

In a move that has further strained the relationship between China and the United States, the White House has announced its decision to refuse Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao from attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference (APEC) scheduled to be held in San Francisco in November. This decision comes as a result of the U.S. sanctions imposed on Li Jiachao in 2020.

Unnamed U.S. officials disclosed this decision to the media, stating that the White House made the move based on the previously imposed sanctions on Li Jiachao. A spokesperson for the White House refused to comment further, only stating that they look forward to the participation of all APEC member delegations in accordance with U.S. laws and regulations.

While Li Jiachao has been banned from attending the summit, other Hong Kong officials are still allowed to participate. The Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Office criticized the decision, urging the United States to fulfill its basic responsibilities as the host and invite the chief executive to attend the meeting as the leader of Hong Kong, China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed strong dissatisfaction with the U.S. decision, calling it a mistake on top of other mistakes. China has lodged stern representations against the decision, considering the U.S. sanctions on Li Jiachao and other Chinese personnel as a violation of international norms.

The U.S. ban on Li Jiachao’s attendance at APEC has garnered mixed reactions. Some Hong Kong diaspora, as well as overseas human rights groups, have welcomed the decision, stating that inviting Li Jiachao would send the wrong message to countries supporting Hong Kong’s democracy. On the other hand, some analysts believe that the U.S. decision might prompt Chinese President Xi Jinping to reconsider attending APEC. However, others suggest that Xi Jinping’s attendance will not be affected by Li Jiachao’s ban.

Li Zhaobo, an honorary teaching and research scholar, notes that the U.S. ban on Li Jiachao could harm Hong Kong’s international image and hinder its ability to exert influence on the global stage. Despite China‘s public dissatisfaction, experts believe that Beijing will not take any substantial actions to counter the U.S. decision.

Hong Kong has been a member of APEC since 1991 and has been seen as a crucial voice supporting free trade and open markets. However, since the 2019 anti-extradition movement, the international community has raised concerns about Hong Kong’s uniqueness and its alignment with mainland China.

In June, U.S. lawmakers Marco Rubio, Jeff Merkley, Chris Smith, and Jim McGovern wrote to Secretary of State Lincoln urging the refusal of Li Jiachao’s invitation to APEC due to his involvement in the suppression of peaceful protests in Hong Kong.

The decision to ban Li Jiachao from attending APEC reflects the ongoing tensions between China and the United States, particularly concerning human rights violations and the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong. The diplomatic fallout resulting from this decision could have long-lasting implications for the relationship between the two superpowers.

