The carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Naples arrested, at the request of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, 11 people seriously suspected – for various reasons – of the crimes of usury, possession and sale of drugs, as well as illegal possession of common firearms, all aggravated by the purpose of favoring the Camorra association Baratto – Volpe di Fuorigrotta, which falls within the sphere of influence and control of the coterie called “Alleanza di Secondigliano” or “the System”.