Original title: Shining Shooting World Championships Zhejiang “post-00” teenagers received 2 Olympic tickets

On the 24th, the reporter learned from the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau that in the shooting (pistol) World Championships held here, the Chinese team won 8 Olympic seats, of which Zhejiang “post-00” teenagers won 2 seats.

The reporter learned that a total of 8 individual events and 32 seats for the Paris Olympic Games will be distributed in this event. A total of 6 team members from Zhejiang were selected for the competition. Among them, Huang Yuting, Wang Zhilin, Lu Kaiman and Zhao Zhonghao participated in the senior group competition. Feng Sixuan and Liu Junhui participated in the youth group competition. The 6 players handed in 7 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze results, and represented China. The group won 2 seats in the Paris Olympics.

Among the above 6 people, there are 5 “post-00s”. Huang Yuting, who was born in 2006, is the youngest member of the Chinese team in this World Championships. She showed amazing strength in her first competition, winning 2 golds and 1 silver, and won a seat for the Chinese team in the Paris Olympics.

It is reported that this is not the first time that Huang Yuting has appeared in the public eye as a dark horse. At the age of 15 in the Shaanxi National Games, she set out to emerge as the youngest player in the Zhejiang team and won the seventh place in the women’s 10m air rifle. Name, and then selected for the training list of the National Rifle Shooting Team.

In August of this year, at the National Shooting Championships (step and pistol events) held in Nanjing, Huang Yuting stood out among the masters in the first stage of the competition, and won 3 first prizes in 4 competitions, including two qualifying matches. Breaking the world record, the total points are far ahead. Finally, the first place in the standings will get the tickets for the World Championships.

Huang Yuting’s growth can be called an inspirational history. Born in Huangyan District, Taizhou in 2006, he attended Huangyan Xijiang Primary School and Chengguan Middle School successively. In the summer of 2016, the shooting rifle team of the District Junior Sports School went to the school to select materials. Huang Yuting was selected for the summer training camp under the tutelage of coaches Lin Kehan ​​and Liang Jun. Lin Kehan ​​told reporters that she did not perform particularly well in the initial training, but after only three or four months, she made rapid progress. “The coordination and stability are very good, especially during training. She is very focused. As soon as she gets the gun, it seems that the outside world has nothing to do with her.”

Another “post-00” Lu Kaiman won two gold medals in the 10-meter air pistol individual and team events at the World Championships, and also locked a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

The reporter learned that the women’s 10m air pistol project began to enter the World Championships in 1970. The best result of the Chinese team was the silver medal in 2006. Lu Kaiman’s gold medal is China‘s zero breakthrough in this project in the past 52 years. In the qualifying round, Lu Kaiman ranked 6th with 584 rings, and in the final medal match, he scored 254.0 rings to advance to the gold medal competition. In the end, it defeated the Rio Olympic champion and Greek player Anna Korakaki 16:10 to win the championship.

It is reported that as of now, there are 110 shooting athletes in the Zhejiang provincial team (including training athletes). The young shooting athletes in Zhejiang are mainly “post-00s” athletes, and some outstanding “post-90s” backbone athletes are also insisting on preparing for battle. The project basically formed a main lineup of 2-3 people. (Qian Chenfei)