Home » Tennis: Alcaraz fends off Struff’s attack in Madrid
Sports

Tennis: Alcaraz fends off Struff’s attack in Madrid

by admin
Tennis: Alcaraz fends off Struff’s attack in Madrid

Tennis

The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his title from last year at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid on Sunday. The top seeded local hero defeated the German Jan-Lennard Struff after a fight in 2:26 hours 6:4 3:6 6:3 and thus worked his way up to five points in the world rankings behind the Serbian leader Novak Djokovic. It is Alcaraz’ fourth title overall on the ATP tour this year after Buenos Aires, Indian Wells and Barcelona.

07.05.2023 22.14

Online since today, 10:14 p.m

While Alcaraz once again positioned itself as the favorite for the French Open, which begins in three weeks, Struff was also convincing. He had already been eliminated in qualifying, was given a second chance as a “lucky loser” and fought his way through to the final.

There he even put Alcaraz under pressure and only collected three points less than the 20-year-old. No one had ever managed to reach a Masters 1000 final as a “lucky loser”. At the end of 2022, Struff was 150th in the world rankings, now the 33-year-old has improved to 28th place.

Alcaraz is now the winner of a total of four Masters 1000 tournaments. “I tried to stay positive after losing the second set and to keep the tension up,” said the young star. “It was an incredible journey here for me,” said Struff. “Losing in qualifiers coming into the tournament as a lucky loser. It was fantastic to get a second chance.”

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)

Finale:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6:4 3:6 6:3
Semifinals:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Borna Coric (CRO/17) 6:4 6:3
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Aslan Karazew (RUS) 4:6 6:3 6:4
Quarter-final tableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/10) 6:4 7:5
Borna Coric (CRO/17) Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6:3 6:3
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) 7:6 (7/5) 5:7 6:3
Aslan Karazew (RUS) Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 7:6 (7/3) 6:4
Round of 16 tableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Alexander Zverev (GER/13) 6:1 6:2
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/10) Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) 7:6 (10/8) 6:4
Daniel Altmaier (GER) Jaume Munar (ESP) 6:3 6:0
Borna Coric (CRO/17) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/29) 6:7 (5/7) 6:3 7:6 (7/5)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Pedro Cachin (ARG) 7:6 (9/7) 6:7 (7/9) 6:3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:3 6:1
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Taylor Fritz (USA/8) 3:6 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (10/8)
Aslan Karazew (RUS) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) 7:6 (7/1) 6:4
See also  It is revealed that the national football team always regards the victory over Syria as the established goal and the Maldives rotation is to accumulate strength.

You may also like

Really complex decisions, comments Jalonen on the nomination....

After the party at the Maradona, Spalletti ‘Napoli...

Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz wins title with victory...

French foil fencers pass their first Olympic qualifying...

si candida per la Ryder Cup- breaking latest...

More help for Sparta? I don’t know if...

AdventHealth 400 live updates: Top moments from Kansas...

Hagag after winning points in the quarterfinals of...

Return to record competition for Halba Diouf, transgender...

Lyon make an incredible comeback to beat Montpellier

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy