Tennis: Alcaraz fends off Struff’s attack in Madrid

While Alcaraz once again positioned itself as the favorite for the French Open, which begins in three weeks, Struff was also convincing. He had already been eliminated in qualifying, was given a second chance as a “lucky loser” and fought his way through to the final.

There he even put Alcaraz under pressure and only collected three points less than the 20-year-old. No one had ever managed to reach a Masters 1000 final as a “lucky loser”. At the end of 2022, Struff was 150th in the world rankings, now the 33-year-old has improved to 28th place.

Alcaraz is now the winner of a total of four Masters 1000 tournaments. “I tried to stay positive after losing the second set and to keep the tension up,” said the young star. “It was an incredible journey here for me,” said Struff. “Losing in qualifiers coming into the tournament as a lucky loser. It was fantastic to get a second chance.”

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)

Finale: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6:4 3:6 6:3

Semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Borna Coric (CRO/17) 6:4 6:3 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Aslan Karazew (RUS) 4:6 6:3 6:4

Quarter-final tableau: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/10) 6:4 7:5 Borna Coric (CRO/17) Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6:3 6:3 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) 7:6 (7/5) 5:7 6:3 Aslan Karazew (RUS) Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 7:6 (7/3) 6:4