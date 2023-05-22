Uvira: the opposition bloc denounces the growing insecurity

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Marc Maro Fimbo”/>

The opposition bloc denounced the growing insecurity in the DRC and mainly in the eastern part of the country as well as the high cost of living in the Uvira region, during a press briefing on Saturday May 20 in Uvira (South- Kivu).

This opposition bloc is made up of the following parties:

ECIDE of Martin Fayulu

Set of Moses Katumbi

Leadership and Governance for Development (LGD) by Augustin Matata Ponyo

Envelope of Delly Sesanga.

The deputy provincial executive secretary of ECIDE, Mahuno Kambaza Pauno, speaks of the growing insecurity in the context of Uvira:

“In the Ruzizi plain here, we know of kidnappings and other cases of insecurity. What is happening in the high and middle plateaus exactly justifies the complicity of the power in place in this situation”.

He offers a simple strategy to end this situation: To have strong men, who reassure next to the people. We also want to rely on our own army. The DRC must not rely on a foreign army to hope for a lasting peace ».

For his part, the representative of Moïse Katumbi, insisted on the high cost of living, which weakens the region of Uvira and Fizi-Mwenga. Guylain Kikwire Kalangwa, Federal President of the Ensemble for the Republic in Uvira, explains:

“It is up to us now to become aware and take our destiny into our own hands so that the stories change. We have to make up our minds because we must not continue to be manipulated and deceived every time. It is up to us to understand that what we are given as a promise, we are told stories that are not achievable”.

No major incidents were reported during this activity, which brought together opposition activists from the Ruzizi plain, Bujumbura and Uvira-Centre.