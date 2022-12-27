Effective initiative in Valdobbiadene. The idea of ​​using the candela, in this time of energy crisis, had already come to family doctors. To protest, the boys of the municipal swimming pools of Valdobbiadene, in particular those of the end-of-year essay, instead lit the candles, instead of the lights of the swimming facilityper raise awareness of energy saving parents, sports operators and others present at their show.

«I would say that they promptly succeeded in their aim», says the mayor Luciano Fregonese. «The boys not only lit us up with candles instead of headlights but – reports Fregonese – they have moved the water with arms and legs instead of water recirculation systems». The result? “It sure is comforting. This will also be a difficult time, but no one takes away the enthusiasm and passion of this great family. Come on Montenuoto, we will make it ».

In the pool with candles against expensive energy news/valdobbiadene_saggio_in_piscina_al_lume_di_candela_contro_il_caro_bollette-12433169/&el=player_ex_12433209″>

Swimmingpool it is the company that is managing, amidst many difficulties, the swimming activities. «We are a team and being a team means many things – he admitted Fabio Flora, technical director of the swimming pool and president of Montebelluna Nuoto and 6’sTeam -, surely to be united in difficult times. We feel that we are a team both among ourselves in Montenuoto and with the Municipality. Being a team goes from great gestures, such as contributing to energy costs, to more alternative gestures such as seeing the mayor and the councilor help to put away the equipment in the pool ».

Il uncontrolled rise in energy costs in recent months it has put a strain on the budgets of families, companies, schools and other institutions. An equally serious discomfort is that suffered by sports associations, in particular by the managers of the swimming facilities. The reality of budget deficits due to bills has emerged in many countries, with Municipalities often forced to take measures against the risk of closure due to unsustainable management costs.

The first to raise their voices were the mayors, also because the expected additional expenditure from Rome did not arrive. The first citizens of Valdobbiadene Montebelluna made themselves heard in a very particular way, also involving the Municipalities of Caerano di San Marco, Cornuda, Crocetta del Montello, Maser, Giavera del Montello, Nervesa della Battaglia, Pederobba, Riese Pio X, Trevignano and Volpago del Montello.