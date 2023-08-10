Valledupar taxi drivers did not join the national protest

Considering that they did not have security guarantees during the demonstration, which they had planned with a Plan Tortuga caravan, the taxi drivers union of the municipality of Valledupar decided not to join the national protest that was carried out simultaneously in several cities of the country, due to the increase in gasoline and illegality.

This was announced by the union’s representative in the city, Julio Domínguez, who, together with various affiliates, assured public opinion that the authorities see them as a danger and their integrity may also be at risk, if they go outside manifest.

The caravan was scheduled for 9:00 in the morning, but before the deployment of uniformed men in the city by the public forces, they decided not to submit and a situation similar to that of the month of August arose, in which riots and chaos in the city.

The authorities organized a Unified Command Plan to follow up on the demonstration and the presence of the police in the streets, as well as the old Esmad, were ready to prevent violent demonstrations.

“We felt that there were no security guarantees for the drivers, there was a lot of police presence. On February 22 it became clear to us that we, who were going to protest, even going to jail is an option. We must guarantee the physical and legal security of our drivers,” said Domínguez.

He assured that the union has reached a dialogue with the national government, but the solution to the problems is more related to the territories, mainly those related to traffic and transportation regulations. “The situation has become oppressive for drivers, the number of trips has been reduced and they are not reaching the vital minimum; It is also worrying that in the municipality more than 500 cars are stopped because of the cats they generate and at the same time more than 300 vehicles offer services illegally”, he said.

For his part, Joaco Guillén, owner of a taxi line, assured that the contingency plan was made as if the taxi drivers committed crimes or excesses, when in reality it was a peaceful protest to raise the complaint about the illegality and the increase in the Gasoline that in Cesar reaches almost 12,000 pesos a gallon, despite having a subsidy.

In several cities of the country, the protests of the taxi drivers were carried out as projected by the union

