Van Grieken calls the Creyelman case “terrible” and speaks of “serious damage”

Vlaams Belang chairman Tom Van Grieken finds the Creyelman case “terrible”. “I blame him very much. We raise so many real problems and now I have to talk about this for ten minutes,” said a frustrated chairman in the VTM News on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM

Frank Creyelman (Vlaams Belang) has been used as an informant by Chinese spies for more than three years in an attempt to influence policy in Beijing’s favor. The Financial Times, Le Monde and Der Spiegel write this based on hundreds of leaked text and chat messages. It also mentions his brother, MP Steven Creyelman, who is chairman of the Army Purchases Committee.

According to Van Grieken, he and his party acted correctly. “Two hours after we had effective proof that he had received money (from China, ed.) he was out of the party. We also checked whether there was any influence on the party line, which was not the case,” he said.

READ ALSO. Unmasking of Flemish Belanger as a spy puts the entire clan around Filip Dewinter in a difficult position

He also lashed out at Minister of Justice Paul Van Tigchelt, who “had been aware for weeks but did not ask the public prosecutor’s office to conduct an investigation”. According to him, Prime Minister De Croo had also been aware for a month. Van Grieken spoke of “political games” and found it strange that this emerged six months from the elections.

Tom Van Grieken puts his hands on fire for MP Steven Creyelman. “Frank himself said (in messages with his Chinese contact) that his attempts (to influence his brother, ed.) were not successful.”