In response to the severe fire prevention situation, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration requires all localities to take practical and effective measures to strictly guard against and deal with the challenges of high-risk fire weather scientifically and effectively.

Up to now, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration has urgently dispatched 6 working groups to carry out forest and grassland fire prevention packaging work in 6 provinces and cities including Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Chongqing, and Sichuan, and urge and guide relevant provinces and cities to actively respond to the recent extreme Influenced by unfavorable factors such as weather, the local fire responsibilities at all levels should be effectively compacted.

According to the weather forecast, Chongqing, which currently has the highest forest fire danger level, will not drop until the end of August, which means it will still be hot this week. How is the response there? The reporter interviewed the forest fire prevention duty personnel of the Chongqing Forestry Bureau on-site through the forest and grassland fire prevention perception system of the National Forest and Grassland Awareness Platform at the fire prevention command center of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Recently, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration has urgently allocated more than 1.02 million yuan and 375 sets of fire-fighting equipment and protective clothing to Chongqing from the Hubei Wuhan National Forestry and Grassland Fire Protection Material Warehouse to support the fire fighting work in Chongqing.

In addition, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration requires all localities to quickly carry out the investigation and rectification of fire risks in extreme high temperature weather, focusing on high-risk points and enterprises such as power transmission and distribution lines, production and operation units in the forest, and increase supervision and inspection to ensure that All fire prevention and control measures are in place. Forest and grass management units at all levels should increase the frequency and density of patrolling and protecting forests, and timely discover and eliminate fire hazards.

