Home News Various localities take multiple measures to scientifically and effectively respond to the challenges of high-risk fire weather-News Center-Northern Network
News

Various localities take multiple measures to scientifically and effectively respond to the challenges of high-risk fire weather-News Center-Northern Network

by admin
Various localities take multiple measures to scientifically and effectively respond to the challenges of high-risk fire weather-News Center-Northern Network

Executive summary:In response to the severe fire prevention situation, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration requires all localities to take practical and effective measures to strictly guard against and deal with the challenges of high-risk fire weather scientifically and effectively.



Click the image to watch the video

In response to the severe fire prevention situation, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration requires all localities to take practical and effective measures to strictly guard against and deal with the challenges of high-risk fire weather scientifically and effectively.

Up to now, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration has urgently dispatched 6 working groups to carry out forest and grassland fire prevention packaging work in 6 provinces and cities including Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Chongqing, and Sichuan, and urge and guide relevant provinces and cities to actively respond to the recent extreme Influenced by unfavorable factors such as weather, the local fire responsibilities at all levels should be effectively compacted.

According to the weather forecast, Chongqing, which currently has the highest forest fire danger level, will not drop until the end of August, which means it will still be hot this week. How is the response there? The reporter interviewed the forest fire prevention duty personnel of the Chongqing Forestry Bureau on-site through the forest and grassland fire prevention perception system of the National Forest and Grassland Awareness Platform at the fire prevention command center of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Recently, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration has urgently allocated more than 1.02 million yuan and 375 sets of fire-fighting equipment and protective clothing to Chongqing from the Hubei Wuhan National Forestry and Grassland Fire Protection Material Warehouse to support the fire fighting work in Chongqing.

See also  The greeting of the Alpini of Castellamonte to Armando Bono Roch, who died at 88

In addition, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration requires all localities to quickly carry out the investigation and rectification of fire risks in extreme high temperature weather, focusing on high-risk points and enterprises such as power transmission and distribution lines, production and operation units in the forest, and increase supervision and inspection to ensure that All fire prevention and control measures are in place. Forest and grass management units at all levels should increase the frequency and density of patrolling and protecting forests, and timely discover and eliminate fire hazards.

Original title: Various localities take multiple measures to scientifically and effectively respond to the challenges of high-risk fire weather

You may also like

Venice, makes his son pee in Piazza San...

Shan Zhufei: We must treat the problems reported...

Intimate photos on the web, more and more...

The dry lake of Santa Croce is a...

After the implementation of the new standard to...

Gas, the pressure of the parties on Draghi...

Sherman and Qin Gang had a closed-door meeting,...

Maps – Giovanni De Mauro

Heilongjiang Province “Extraordinary Decade” theme series of press...

San Giorgio, decline of the former Pininfarina area:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy