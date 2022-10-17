Home News Vicopisano: the bride and groom give a tree to each wedding guest, 100 in all, planted today
They get married and to share their happiness they donate 100 trees to the community of Vicopisano (Pisa), a large number that corresponds to the number of guests, one plant for each. Today, Sunday 16 October, after the ceremony and honeymoon dating back to August, it was the day to get together again – spouses, family, relatives, friends, guests – to plant all the specimens. “True happiness is sharing”, say Mirko Palazzetti and Vanessa Noirjean.

The 100 trees were planted in Le Risaie, in a sort of “nursery”. In a couple of years they will be moved to other points in the municipal area. “We did nothing but put an idea into practice – explain the newlyweds – With the help of our friends everything was more beautiful and more alive. Our marriage is the result of a union that seemed lost and it is proof that the light at the end of the tunnel always comes back. When life gives you all this we think it is right to return something in return, something concrete and tangible for the good of all. The project of trees was born precisely for this, for leave something concrete to the new generations “.

At the wedding lunch, the couple gave the guests a card bearing the words “A tree per guest”, “this day does not end here, it is only the beginning of a wonderful journey of life. Each of you is part of it in some way, that’s why we decided to carry out an important project and to have you as collaborators “. Vanessa and Mirko bought the seedlings and today they have committed everyone digging into the ground to plant them. Also involved was the mayor Matteo Ferrucci who said: “It was a real party with many people happy to implement this wonderful project. An extremely generous gesture that fits perfectly into the vision of our administration, which has already planted 700 trees”.

