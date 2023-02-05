Who is Hugo Ospina, leader who calls for a strike of taxi drivers in Colombia?

Hugo Ospina is in the eye of public opinion and the authorities in terms of mobility, this due to the recent announcements of the leader of the taxi drivers who warned his leadership in a possible strike of taxi drivers throughout the national territory.

The taxi driver was born in Medellín but has been residing in the country’s capital for more than 40 years exercising his profession as a taxi driver, there he has been a spokesman for the union and is currently the most active leader of the drivers who have been asking for a series of reforms for several years that prohibits the transit of transport applications that have taken over the country.

Ospina has not only had representation with the drivers of this public service, but has also sought public office, first in the Bogotá council in 2006 and in the 2022 elections. He was a candidate for the House of Representatives with the U partyHowever, his aspirations in the legislature were not possible.

The constant questioning of the taxi driver leader Hugo Ospina has continued in recent days, this after in an interview with RCN he expressed his disagreement with the mobilizations of the drivers of transport applications that were presented recently. SAccording to Ospina, the use of transport applications would be preventing taxis from workingTherefore, the Ministry’s project would be highly relevant and necessary.

Likewise, the union representative assured that, if the Government does not radically prohibit the use of transport applications, there will be protests and blockades at airports throughout the country, seeking to stop the flight service in the nation.

“We are going to give everything for everything and if this government or someone comes to say that they are going to approve old private vehicles to provide the service, we are going to mobilize throughout the country taking over the airports. We are going to dump the cars on the tracks and take them to the yards because we are already on the brink of bankruptcy,” Ospina said in the previously mentioned outlet.

After these statements became known, President Gustavo Petro came out to reject the taxi driver’s threats, stating that the unions of both the applications and said public service must be worked to guarantee the rights of workers.