VIDEO The culture of honoring the kinship ceremony for the old teachers, professors, and administrators of Abdel-Moumen High School and its employees… in the presence of the old students

The educational institution rises when a culture of work and appreciation of giving prevails in it, honoring everyone who contributed to its construction, and left a clear imprint on its path. And this is what Abdelmoumen Rehabilitation High School in Oujda succeeded in by hosting an annual ceremony unanimously calling it the Ceremony of Relating the Womb. This ceremony is held to honor the retired professors and administrators and to reunite the old students, professors and administrators of the institution, and to strengthen the bonds of communication and brotherhood between the old and the current workers.

It was an occasion to get to know faces who have worked or studied in our institution for many years or even decades. It is an occasion to honor prominent figures who painted the glory and history of our institution, which provided our dear country with prominent personalities in various political, cultural, scientific and sports fields.

I had the honor of heading this institution for two years, and I attended my party last year and this year, and I expressed through my intervention in the ceremony how happy and happy I am to be with them for the second time on the Day of Loyalty and Gratitude that we celebrate in this period every year in the institution that brought them together during work or study, and here it gathers them after their retirement.

They gather to celebrate and honor the teachers who join them, and they also gather to bring joy to the faces that Abdel-Moumen High School used to bring them together during the days they worked or studied there.

I attended the last season and saw with my own eyes the extent of joy that overwhelmed them when they met each other, and I saw the happiness spread throughout the blessed hall, and I remembered the words of our Prophet, the best prayers and peace be upon him, “The most beloved of deeds to God is the pleasure that it brings to a Muslim.”

Congratulations to all, and may God accept this work from them and from the brothers who are in charge of organizing this party and put it in the balance of their good deeds.

Congratulations to everyone who belongs to this historical teacher who brought us all together, and may God accept their efforts and watch over the continuity of this noble tradition. Congratulations to those who put their mark on the path of Abdul Momen Al Majeed High School.

Congratulations to us for the honor of belonging to this teacher, and it is a great honor. Not everyone who works or studies in high school on the believer belongs to it according to my humble perception. Seniority does not matter. Hundreds of cadres and thousands of students passed through here, but only those whose heart remained attached to this institution gathered here. There are those who spent a long life, but it passed like a morning breeze without paying attention to those who had the credit for his upbringing and education. And there are those who spent one year in our high school as if they spent a whole life in it. It’s a sense of belonging. It is the passion for her and the jealousy for her that you remain emotionally attached to her despite the distance and the passing of days. He is keen on her survival and does not like to be harmed or vandalized. Interested in it and what is happening in it, following its events, especially with the ease of follow-up on social networking sites today. Interacting with her joys and Aaraha.

I often met people who toured the institution and came to express their longing for their institution and to remember their study or work days. Rather, dignified personalities came to me to visit the place that was credited to them to reach what they had reached.

Attention to the institution has degrees, the lowest of which is supplication for its current employees, encouragement and mention of their achievements, and the highest of which is providing material and moral assistance or volunteering to serve the public interest of the institution. As did an old student who volunteered to organize the foundation’s archives.

We celebrate this precious occasion because we, in our institution, look forward to establishing this civilized tradition, in which the celebration of the people of virtue, and gratitude for the right of the predecessors, is an unavoidable duty to be performed, and an approach that must be continued. Tah and solidify it…

Retirement is not the end of the world, not the end of the world, and not the end of life. For every retiree is waiting for great, great and great tasks and responsibilities, so volunteer and charitable work awaits him, and he is waiting for the ambitious young man who needs guidance and counseling, and the non-expert employee needs him, and he needs another retiree like him who strengthens his support and takes his hand and reduces the burden and harshness of life on him He is needed by his community, his nation and his country.

In the name of all the administrative and educational frameworks, and in the name of the generations that were apprenticed at the hands of these frameworks, and in the name of all the women and men of education, we extend our sincere invitations, and sincere thanks to the organizing committee of the kinship ceremony and to everyone who attended and everyone who contributed to its success financially and morally.

In conclusion, we ask God Almighty to crown everyone’s efforts with commendable efforts and forgiven sins, and reward and reward from Him, Glory be to Him, and to bless their ages, to make their lives happiness, to provide them with an increase, and to end them as martyrdom.

y. Mahmoud Boudour, Head of Abdel-Moumen Rehabilitation High School