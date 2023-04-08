A group of Salvadorans helped a driver as well as her companions after colliding on the highway to the Port of La Libertad this Friday. The video shared by Todo Motor details that the victims came in a drunken state. The driver who was driving a car with license plates P 478-709 ended up in the ditch […]

The post VIDEO | Salvadorans help a driver who crashed on the highway to the Port of La Libertad appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

