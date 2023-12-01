Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang meets with Wang Yi – Xinhuanet

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi

Hanoi, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) — Vietnamese President Vo Van Thang met with Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi on December 1.

Wang conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes from General Secretary and President Xi Jinping to President Thang. He stated that under the strategic guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, China-Vietnam relations have maintained a high level of performance, which not only benefits the two peoples, but also promotes peace and development in the region and the world.

Wang Yi mentioned that General Secretary Xi Jinping and President Thang reached an important consensus on consolidating China-Vietnam friendship and promoting high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and “Two Corridors and One Circle”, charting the course for deepening China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation.

The purpose of Wang’s visit to Vietnam was to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries. The two sides reviewed the progress of cooperation in various fields, clarified the direction of work in the next stage, and reached a new consensus on deepening cooperation and promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Vietnam relations in various fields.

Thang expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, China will implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress and continue to achieve greater development achievements. Both Vietnam and China are at a critical stage of development, and strengthening cooperation is conducive to their respective revitalization.

Both sides must carefully prepare the important political agenda for the next stage and implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties. Vietnam is also willing to support each other with China in international and regional affairs, and is happy to see China continue to grow stronger and play a more important role in international affairs.

During the visit, the two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, inter-party, legislative, local, youth, national defense, security, and other fields. The meeting was seen as a positive sign for the future of China-Vietnam relations.

