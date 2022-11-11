What impact will the acquisition of Dolomiti Ambiente have on Bellunum and on tariffs for citizens? The councilors of common value Giuseppe Vignato, Mirco Costa and Riccardo Samaria ask for it. The three recall that the Municipality is the majority shareholder of Bellunum, “a company that appears to be in economic-financial equilibrium”, while Dolomiti Ambiente “closed the year 2021 with a loss of 402 thousand euros, a debt position of over 2, 3 million euros and is still in management and financial difficulties ».

The Province “intends to sell it at its value of 2.4 million, while there is a due diligence that has assessed the company 22 thousand euros”. Having said this, the councilors ask the mayor and the competent councilor, through a question, whether the administration has expressed the will to acquire Dolomiti Ambiente in the council of the waste basin, “at what fair value (also in terms of tax liability ) believes it will acquire the company and with what financial methods it intends to deal with it given that the aggregate 2021 financial statements of the 4 companies involved in the acquisition have a negative financial position of over 700 thousand euros and a total debt of 4 million euros “. Vignato, Costa and Samaria also want to know what “the short-medium term management prospects of Dolomiti Ambiente are and how to intervene so that the company has a positive economic management”; “When the acquisition will be brought to the attention of the municipal council”; “If the impact that the acquisition will have on the Bellunum tariffs for families and businesses, and any other impacts on the municipal budget, have been considered”; if the intentions of the Province regarding the use of the funds deriving from the sale are known.

WATER AND GAS

The headlights are also lit on two other subsidiary companies of the Municipalities, with a question from Lucia Olivotto who learned from the Corriere delle Alpi of the intention of the Bim Infrastructure administrator, Bruno Zanolla, to proceed with the merger by incorporation between Gsp and Infrastructure itself. “This hypothesis was discussed in the coordination committee, but I pointed out that it makes no sense to talk about mergers without having first developed a project with very specific purposes”, Olivotto said. “And this hypothesis has never been discussed in the city council.” Belluno is a partner of both companies.

Hence the requests for clarity: “In which company decision is the decision to proceed with the merger by incorporation?” Asks Olivotto. “Who will be the acquiring company? Have the exchange ratios already been counted? ».